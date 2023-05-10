Internet Brain

It shouldn't be too hard to understand that we are all susceptible to the influence of the absolutely massive amounts of instant feedback that everyone - and certainly people with anything resembling a prominent platform - can get online.
I don't write everything to please you, dear readers, but if enough of you call me a stupid shithead in the comments I'll be a bit more likely to, at a minimum, shy away the topic.
The other side of that is when the more racist/evil you become, the more people cheer you on, it's pretty hard to resist! Sometimes purely cynically, for a grift, but often just responding to positive feedback the way any of us do.
People with big egos think they're uniquely immune to such things, but what could influence people with big egos more than adoring fans?