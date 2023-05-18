An insurer’s letter was sent directly to a newborn child denying coverage for his fourth day in a neonatal intensive-care unit. “You are drinking from a bottle,” the denial notification said, and “you are breathing on your own.” If only the baby could read.
It's Only Going To Get Worse
My basic belief since the actual institution of Obamacare was that as new regulations for the insurance industry kicked (a part of "Obamacare" but not just the subsidzed health plan part), the industry would behave somewhat for awhile, and then keep testing the waters to see how much bullshit they could get away with. And, then, since regulation is often little more than a polite plea in practice, they'd realize they could get way with just about anything.
by Atrios at 10:30