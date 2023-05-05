Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo arranged for the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be paid tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work just over a decade ago, specifying that her name be left off billing paperwork, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post.A shortage of Dem politicians doing the easiest thing they can do, which is call for his resignation.
The arrangement reveals that Leo, a longtime Federalist Society leader and friend of the Thomases, has functioned not only as an ideological ally of Clarence Thomas’s but also has worked to provide financial remuneration to his family. And it shows Leo arranging for the money to be drawn from a nonprofit that soon would have an interest before the court.
Friday, May 05, 2023
John Roberts, SIR, Please Investigate!!!!!!! THE REPUTATION OF THE COURT IS AT STAKE!!!
Amazing stuff.
by Atrios at 09:00