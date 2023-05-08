Journalism Rocks

Monday, May 08, 2023

Flashback from the blogosphere past:
There is much made by people who long for the days of their fourth form debating society about the fallacy of "argumentum ad hominem". There is, as I have mentioned in the past, no fancy Latin term for the fallacy of "giving known liars the benefit of the doubt", but it is in my view a much greater source of avoidable error in the world.
by Atrios at 15:30