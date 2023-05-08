Journalism Rocks

NYT really bringing home the “who gets the benefit of the doubt and who doesn’t” question every cub reporter is taught to ask— Sarah Rose (@thesarahrose) May 7, 2023
NYT Answer: White criminals
May 8, 2023Flashback from the blogosphere past:
There is much made by people who long for the days of their fourth form debating society about the fallacy of "argumentum ad hominem". There is, as I have mentioned in the past, no fancy Latin term for the fallacy of "giving known liars the benefit of the doubt", but it is in my view a much greater source of avoidable error in the world.