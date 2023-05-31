Journamalism

Just pondering how Elizabeth Holmes had a massive PR push in a last attempt to postpone or stay out of prison, and how much that made clear how "PR" is just getting "objective" journalists to launder your client's marketing campaign.
Not really making a point about Holmes here, but it just highlights another way in which journalism is rigged to tell the story of rich people, by rich people, even as editors are currently whining about how The Wokes in the newsroom are telling them they should interview a black person occasionally inbetween all those Ohio diner visits.