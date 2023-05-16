Loser State, Loser Universities

Half the "free speech brigade" (defined, roughly, as the Harper's Letter Signatories) fully approve of everything DeSantis does, the other half don't care because Florida schools and universities are just loser places for loser people who shouldn't get an education anyway.
The reason we've had years of nonstop coverage of minor student happenings at elite universities is because other universities do not - certainly should not - exist to the kinds of people who write for our prestige publications.
The University of Michigan barely exists to them, do you think the University of South Florida matters at all?