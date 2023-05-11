Murder On Main

For context, Wesley was the then very young journalist who was sent to cover Ferguson and who got nothing but shit from his boss for being black and "biased" for attempting to accurately report what was happening.
And Peter Baker famously preens about not voting and not ever having an opinions about anything, unlike those Other People (you know which ones), while being the most transparently "biased" dickhead political reporter out there. He just expresses acceptable opinions.
Lowery's new book deserves a plug for that!The appearance of The Journalist Defense Force is too easy of a prediction.