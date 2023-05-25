The Real Winner? Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Journalists are all about transparency, except for themselves, of course, and I would like just one of them to explain why Meatball Ron has been one of the top 5 main politics characters since 2020.
50 governors in America. Most of them don't get much attention. Sure, Florida's a big state, but there are other big states.
Tim Walz barely gets any attention!
I'm not saying there are no answers - good ones, bad ones, 'just how the meatballs get made' ones - and Ron is just one of many this question could be asked about. But the specifics are interesting!