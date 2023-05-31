The Sensibles

Somehow it's always The Left - the most powerless political group unless you define power as "ability to annoy me on twitter" - who fail to embrace these compromises and not, you know, The Chamber of Commerce.
Basically it's always like the mythical "abortion compromise" that only exists in their heads. If only those PRO-ABORTION EXTREMISTS had been willing to compromise (party with whom they are supposed to compromise unspecified) then abortion would still be legal. That kind of thing.
This Dave Roberts thread is about energy transmission, with the basic punchline:
Details matter, and the "compromise" only exists in the heads of the people who are used to getting everything they want. When they don't, they imagine that it's the meddling kids who are to blame instead of THE FUCKING FOSSIL FUEL LOBBY.
Turns out, if you lie down with a bunch of people who want more fossil fuels & less clean energy, you wake up with ... more fossil fuels & less clean energy. But at least you got a few sweet, sweet months of lecturing activists about not being Serious.— David Roberts (@drvolts) May 29, 2023
Not understanding - or pretending not to understand - who actually has power is one of their issues.