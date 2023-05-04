There Is A Natural Order To Things

It isn't so much that they think destroying them is good, necessarily, they just don't think it really matters. Higher education is for the top 20,000 students or so, as measured with calipers, every year, and they don't think any actual research happens at these places.
Recognize most people opining on this stuff only have undergraduate degrees, have no experience outside the institution they attended, and really have absolutely no idea what they are talking about.
Coming to grips with the breadth and depth of elitism has been a long process for me. However bad I imagine it is, it's always worse.
