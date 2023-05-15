They Can Murder You For That Now

Sometimes I think I'm a bit too ready to think the worst of people. Am I the asshole? Is David French really the monster I think he is?
And then, "fortunately," he writes a column to prove me fucking right!
Even in the fantasy versions of what happened in that subway car, there was no "need" to choke the guy to death.
I did learn during the post-9/11 era that some nontrivial portion of the population really really really likes it when other people die and that they feel they have some even indirect part in making that happen.
Lotsa wannabe serial killers.