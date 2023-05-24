This Is Good Akshually, All What We Wanted

A few days ago one of the usual mouthpieces started floating the idea that anything that comes out of the debt ceiling debacle would have happened in budget negotiations anyway. You know, Republicans won the House becuase you didn't vote hard enough, and therefore they're just entitled to get their piece.
And, really, they have a point, we are spending too much, many of these cuts are good, and while we had to give SOME things away, we got most of what WE wanted (you know, the other cuts, the good cuts, not gonna say which ones, but those ones).
Heckuva job, everybody.