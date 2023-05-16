A woman who said she worked for Rudy Giuliani during the last two years of the Trump administration alleged in a wide-ranging lawsuit that Giuliani, the former president’s personal attorney, discussed selling presidential pardons and detailed plans to overturn the 2020 election results.Pretty sure this lawsuit hit by by midafternoon (hit in the sense that journalists were aware of it), and still nothing in the New York Times about their local hero (not in print, no on the website).
In a 70-page complaint filed in state court in New York on Monday, Noelle Dunphy said that after Giuliani hired her in January 2019 he sexually assaulted and harassed her, refused to pay her wages and often made "sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks," adding that she had recordings of numerous interactions with him.
Today Is The Day Rudy Giuliani Became America's Mayor
Amazing (and horrible) stuff.
