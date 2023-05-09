What If We Invent The Bus

With the Musk takeover of twitter, there's a clique of Tech Overlords who I once was barely aware of but who are now impossible to avoid, and it is quite clear that things like "reinvent the bus for the 18th time in a decade" wasn't just a series of attempted cons to suck up investor money.
These guys really are that dumb. Just constantly throwing out "ideas" that prove they've never read a single book or seemingly existed in this civilization.
Not naming names because they're rich and litigious, as free speech warriors tend to be.