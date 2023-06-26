Monday, June 26, 2023

A Bit Of A Surprise

Supremos aren't yet letting Charter Schools be one quick trick to avoiding any equal protection requirements.
Charter schools in North Carolina are tuition-free, open to attendance by all, and receive state funding for each student. They are run by private, nonprofit corporations rather than a public school district.

At issue in the case was whether Charter Day School in the southeastern North Carolina town of Leland, which offers a "traditional-values-based education" to students from kindergarten to Grade 8, was subject to the Constitution's equal protection provision when it enforced the skirt policy.
State schools in everything but name don't have a license to do absolutely anything,
by Atrios at 16:00