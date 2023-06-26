Charter schools in North Carolina are tuition-free, open to attendance by all, and receive state funding for each student. They are run by private, nonprofit corporations rather than a public school district.State schools in everything but name don't have a license to do absolutely anything,
At issue in the case was whether Charter Day School in the southeastern North Carolina town of Leland, which offers a "traditional-values-based education" to students from kindergarten to Grade 8, was subject to the Constitution's equal protection provision when it enforced the skirt policy.
Monday, June 26, 2023
A Bit Of A Surprise
Supremos aren't yet letting Charter Schools be one quick trick to avoiding any equal protection requirements.
by Atrios at 16:00