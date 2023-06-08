Thursday, June 08, 2023

Bullying Works

No chance Roberts does this without all the current criticism.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday stepped back from the brink of totally gutting the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act.

By a vote of 5-4, a coalition of liberal and conservative justices essentially upheld the court's 1986 decision requiring that in states where voting is racially polarized, the legislature must create the maximum number of majority-Black or near-majority-Black congressional districts, using traditional redistricting criteria.
People in power - including the High Priests of SCOTUS - are always facing pressure, mostly behind closed doors, quietly. Outside pressure is often disdained in a kind of HOW DARE YOU way as if this isn't true, as if powerful people weren't always being pressured (by other powerful people). 
by Atrios at 13:30