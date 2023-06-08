The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday stepped back from the brink of totally gutting the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act.People in power - including the High Priests of SCOTUS - are always facing pressure, mostly behind closed doors, quietly. Outside pressure is often disdained in a kind of HOW DARE YOU way as if this isn't true, as if powerful people weren't always being pressured (by other powerful people).
By a vote of 5-4, a coalition of liberal and conservative justices essentially upheld the court's 1986 decision requiring that in states where voting is racially polarized, the legislature must create the maximum number of majority-Black or near-majority-Black congressional districts, using traditional redistricting criteria.
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Bullying Works
No chance Roberts does this without all the current criticism.
by Atrios at 13:30