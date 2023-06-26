Bus Wankers

I mean people who are in places where "the bus" is a perfectly good way to get around (sometimes) but who never even consider taking it. People who would take a train - either in their own city or when visiting London or wherever - but who have never checked a bus schedule.
Especially with transit directions and real time information on google maps or other apps, the bus is often the superior way to go!
In Japanese cities you have restaurants posting about taking the bus from the train station to come dine with them, in the US you have people seriously leaving like bad google reviews because there wasn't enough parking right outside the restaurant— Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) June 26, 2023