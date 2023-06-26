Monday, June 26, 2023

Bus Wankers

I find a big divide is betwen people who would consider taking the bus and people who wouldn't (except perhaps the airport bus or other tourist-specific bus). No need to tell me about the poor or nonexistent bus service near you. Of course you won't use that unless you have to!

I mean people who are in places where "the bus" is a perfectly good way to get around (sometimes) but who never even consider taking it. People who would take a train - either in their own city or when visiting London or wherever - but who have never checked a bus schedule. Especially with transit directions and real time information on google maps or other apps, the bus is often the superior way to go!
