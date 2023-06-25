Ross knows his audience is not conservatives. It is the notreallyliberals who wrongly believe that compared to the WWC of Real America,they are commies. The "I am more liberal than most people, BUT" types.
He occasionally lets his true freak flag fly, but mostly he likes reassuring dipshit centrists that liberalism is blame. The hippies have gone too far again! Don't blame the people who actually have power, who actually support and did whatever it is.
It is your job to convince Sean Hannity he is wrong, even when quite often Sean Hannity (for example) is just lying!