Hugh Hewitt's in the WaPo objecting to Trump's indictment on the grounds that it's ELECTION INTRUSION and there are approximately 2 months out of every 24 that we are not in an election season, and max 2 out of 4 years when we aren't in a presidential election season.
Don't think Purge Rules should apply to anyone who declares their intentions to run for office, not just for current crimes but for any done recently.
I know it's Hugh Hewitt, but his editors should be ashamed (narrator: they are not ashamed).