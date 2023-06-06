Gotta Get More Republican

During the Bush years, the Sunday Shows and Meet the Press especially were dominated by Republicans and conservatives (Republican lawmakers and roundtables of the host, two conservatives, and one "objective" journalist were the common format).
The MTP producer justified this by saying Republicans were in charge.
When Dems took control of everything, the guest ideology barely budged, and then the justification was that the Dems, being in control, had others ways to get their message out so it was important to provide a platform for the opposition.
And on and on....