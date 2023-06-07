Reactionary Centrism

But when we have a left that is pushing America to finish the work of the 1960s and create a true multicultural democracy and a right that is banning Black intellectual ideas from public schools, it’s a huge mistake for powerful non-Republicans in society to spend so much time bashing the left. This anti-woke centrism often sounds as though people are auditioning to be today’s version of the “white moderates” the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. castigated six decades ago.
Read the whole thing as the kids say. It explains well why my ire is generally directed at centrist dipshits, without whom we wouldn't have had all these problems over all these years.Kudos to Perry, btw, as critcizing The Sensibles is not conducive to career stability.