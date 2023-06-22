Mr Musk posted a message on his social media platform Twitter that he was "up for a cage fight" with Mr Zuckerberg.It'll happen about the time "full self driving" works, of course.
Mr Zuckerberg, the boss of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, then posted a screenshot of Mr Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location".
"The story speaks for itself," a Meta spokesperson told the BBC.
Mr Musk then replied to Mr Zuckerberg's response with: "Vegas Octagon."
Rollerball
Might as well enjoy the end of civilization a bit Two of the world's most high-profile technology billionaires - Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg - have agreed to fight each other in a cage match.
