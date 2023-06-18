SAN FRANCISCO IS DOOMED

It is true that the fortunes of cities can change quite fast, but I think the price of residential real estate has to drop a bit before these predictions should be taken seriously.
The real story of San Francisco is how the people who run (the government, the local richie riches) one of the wealthiest places in the country are absolutely uninterested in solving any of the problems. And, in fact, do nothing but loudly complain about their urban hellhole to anyone who will listen.
It's interesting!
Thought the new DA was going to fix everything. Maybe increase the cop budget some more.
Who cares about dowtown commercial real estate prices except for the owners and their lenders.