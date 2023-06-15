Thursday, June 15, 2023

Sure Why Not

Can't believe McKinsey holds onto its rep, in part because journalists type up their press releases as if they came from an authoritative source.
“Generative artificial intelligence” is set to add up to $4.4 trillion of value to the global economy annually, according to a report from McKinsey Global Institute, in what is one of the rosier predictions about the economic effects of the rapidly evolving technology.
