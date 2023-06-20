A debate in Congress over adding more flights, including long-distance routes, at Reagan has divided the airline industry and pitted senators against one another in a dispute that transcends party lines. At stake is access to what the airport’s operator says is already the busiest runway in America—and the airport that many lawmakers favor for trips home dozens of weekends a year.That isn't to say there are more/less "correct" answers, but everyone's talking their personal book here.
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
The Thing Which Benefits Me Is Correct
I don't have any dog in the argument over flights to National Airport, but I am laughing at how it's a pretty good example of how people pretend an argument about the distribution of resources is AKSHUALLY some sort of principled argument with a single correct answer.
by Atrios at 10:30