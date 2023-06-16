After narrowly avoiding a federal default, the Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-led Senate are now on a collision course over spending that could result in a government shutdown this year and automatic spending cuts in early 2025 with severe consequences for the Pentagon and an array of domestic programs.Some details of the budget process are above my pay grade but as 3/4 of Congress would trample over children to restore any cuts to the Pentagon, I suspect it is not really the clever hostage some think.
Friday, June 16, 2023
We'll Take It Off The Table Forever
I'm speaking more generally than about the specifics of this, but a weird belief in Washington is that compromises/legislation are in any way lasting, that they don't simply reset the baseline for the process of perpetual negotiation.
by Atrios at 09:00