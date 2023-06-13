What About Neal Katyal

In the UK there is something called the "cab rank rule" such that attorneys are supposed to accept any clients who can pqy the going rate. I think this is pretty dumb, but what is worse is how high profile US attorneys pretend this is how they operate - in order deflect criticism from defending child slavery in civil suits for a higher hourly rate than most people earn in weeks or months - when they of course pick and chooose their clients (wanting praise for some choices while rejecting the idea that others can be criticized).