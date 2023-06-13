Tuesday, June 13, 2023

What About Neal Katyal

In the UK there is something called the "cab rank rule" such that attorneys are supposed to accept any clients who can pqy the going rate. I think this is pretty dumb, but what is worse is how high profile US attorneys pretend this is how they operate - in order deflect criticism from defending child slavery in civil suits for a higher hourly rate than most people earn in weeks or months - when they of course pick and chooose their clients (wanting praise for some choices while rejecting the idea that others can be criticized).

One of those guy should step up for Trump.
by Atrios at 06:00