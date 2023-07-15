Don't Expect Me To Act Like I'm On The Payroll When I'm Not

Doesn't happen much anymore - in part because I "retreated" from DC-related activities because of it, and in part because I am not a SuperInfluencer anymore - but back in the old days of blog people with more money and power than me would treat me as if I was an appendage to their messaging machine. I wouldn't say "bullying," quite, but more people trying to act as if they were my boss when of course they weren't!
Still hold some grudges about that!
Anyway, pay your workers and freelancers and don't expect people to work for free!