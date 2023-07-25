Doomsday Cult

Like all doomsday cults the next step would be to hasten the arrival of end times.
EA is/was a highly influential rich person cult which spread a bunch of money around to some of your faves. Donating a kidney was a cult initiation rite for wannabees who wouldn't otherwise be admitted to the bunker. It is good SBF/FTX collpased when it did because its reach was expanding (remember Gillibrand becoming a crypto evangelist).
For 2 years the influential dipshit centrist dem polling outfits were SBF/EA propaganda arms.
Do not trust dipshit centritsts.