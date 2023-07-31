Monday, July 31, 2023

Everybody But 20000 Of Us Are Pig People

A lot of people are very invested in the idea that they are of superior stock, distinct from the pig people. If their taste and habits are middlebrow, then the pig people can want only low brow. Also their fellow elites (rich guys who run things) can't err. Most of the people who believe they are supergeniuses are not, but they certainly know everyone else must be lesser (intelligence, ethics, charm, looks, everything).

Bunch of Hapsburgs complimenting each other's beauty.
by Atrios at 09:00