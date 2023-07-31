Elon Musk has over the last year threatened legal action against tech competitors, employees and people who use Twitter, which he owns. Now he is also taking aim at an organization that studies hate speech and misinformation on social media.Broadly speak, The Left view on speech issues is that they are complicated, various rights and potential harms in conflict with each other that have no simple obvious resolution, and these things interact with legal and constitutional issues but aren't simply that. The view of Dipshist Centrists and The Right is "free speech is I get to say what I want without criticism and fuck you."
X Corp., the parent company of the social media company, sent a letter on July 20 to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit that conducts research on social media, accusing the organization of making “a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically” and threatening to sue.
The New York Times didn't really mean "Americans" in this paragraph.
For all the tolerance and enlightenment that modern society claims, Americans are losing hold of a fundamental right as citizens of a free country: the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned.They meant important people, such as the people who work for the New York Times or write for them. Not pig people.