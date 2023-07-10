As I said before, hot days in Ariona are of course normal. Freakishly hot days (relative to the norm) happen everywhere, sometimes. But extended runs above 110 for Phoenix are not normal, and are more worrying than the occasional freakishly hot day.
Phoenix could be on track to break its record of 18 consecutive days with temperatures above 110 as a heat dome has settled over the desert Southwest.
It has happened, but it isn't "normal"
So far, the Weather Service has recorded nine consecutive days of temperatures above 110 degrees in Arizona, Mr. Lojero said, and the longest stretch the state has seen of consecutive days over 110 degrees was 18, in 1974.