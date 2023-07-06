BUFFALO, N.Y.—New York spent nearly $1 billion over the past decade on Elon Musk’s ambitious plan for what was supposed to be the largest solar-panel factory in the Western Hemisphere, one of the largest-ever public cash outlays of its kind.
“You almost have to pinch yourself, right?” New York’s then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a construction ceremony for the factory in 2015. “That this is too good to be true.”
Eight years later, that looks like a pretty good assessment.
I Kept Telling You About This
People were reporting on it, but this was in the era of full sycophancy for both Musk and Cuomo, so it never entered The Narrative of the people with big microphones.
by Atrios at 18:30