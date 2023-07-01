Pete Beckers

Before he started directing all those Marvel, Disney and Star Wars movies/shows, and playing Happy Hogan in some of the Marvel ones, Jon Favreau (not the Obama guy) did a brief stint on Friends as Monica Geller's tech billionaire boyfriend who decided he wanted to be an Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor.
If you thought that a cage fight between two of the world’s richest men was just a far-fetched social media stunt, think again.
Over the past 10 days, Mr. White said he, Mr. Musk and Mr. Zuckerberg — aided by advisers — have negotiated behind the scenes and are inching toward physical combat. While there are no guarantees a match will happen, the broad contours of an event are taking shape, said Mr. White and three people with knowledge of the discussions.