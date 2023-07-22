Federal prosecutors are accusing embattled crypto honcho Sam Bankman-Fried of leaking documents about his ex-girlfriend and business partner Caroline Ellison to the press in an alleged effort to taint the prospective jury pool.I read most of the SBF-related stuff and I saw that story and had no idea what the point of publishing it was.
The filing issued Thursday, July 20, alleges that Bankman-Fried was a source for a New York Times article (also published yesterday) titled “Inside the Private Writings of Caroline Ellison, Star Witness in the FTX Case.” Ellison — Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and CEO of his crypto hedge fund Alameda Research — pleaded guilty to the charges against her last December and has been cooperating with prosecutors.
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Public Interest
Can be persuaded otherwise, but hard to see this as anything other than the NYT doing rich people PR/legal cover for no particular reason.
by Atrios at 09:30