Saturday, July 22, 2023

Public Interest

Can be persuaded otherwise, but hard to see this as anything other than the NYT doing rich people PR/legal cover for no particular reason.
Federal prosecutors are accusing embattled crypto honcho Sam Bankman-Fried of leaking documents about his ex-girlfriend and business partner Caroline Ellison to the press in an alleged effort to taint the prospective jury pool.

The filing issued Thursday, July 20, alleges that Bankman-Fried was a source for a New York Times article (also published yesterday) titled “Inside the Private Writings of Caroline Ellison, Star Witness in the FTX Case.” Ellison — Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and CEO of his crypto hedge fund Alameda Research — pleaded guilty to the charges against her last December and has been cooperating with prosecutors.
I read most of the SBF-related stuff and I saw that story and had no idea what the point of publishing it was.
