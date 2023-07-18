Thundering Voice From The Heavens

It really is extra funny after all these years of realizing these people often have no idea what they're talking about.
Can't forget the NYT's "freeze peach" thing from awhile back:
For all the tolerance and enlightenment that modern society claims, Americans are losing hold of a fundamental right as citizens of a free country: the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned.Absolutely amazing first paragraph! It doesn't get better!
Just a bunch of pampered priveleged idiots boiling each others brains because someone called them shitheads on twitter (or a blog).