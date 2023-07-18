Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Thundering Voice From The Heavens

Can't quantify these things, but I really sense that both the WaPo and the NYT have, after years of shifting away from it to something a bit more low key, reverted their unsigned editorial board "voice" back to "pompous condescending lecturing."

It really is extra funny after all these years of realizing these people often have no idea what they're talking about.

Can't forget the NYT's "freeze peach" thing from awhile back:
For all the tolerance and enlightenment that modern society claims, Americans are losing hold of a fundamental right as citizens of a free country: the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned.
Absolutely amazing first paragraph! It doesn't get better!

Just a bunch of pampered priveleged idiots boiling each others brains because someone called them shitheads on twitter (or a blog).
by Atrios at 09:00