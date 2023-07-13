“The more we learn about Farmers Insurance the more it’s clear its leadership doesn’t know what they’re doing. While they’re bad at helping people, they’re good at virtue signaling,” Patronis wrote in a statement Tuesday. “It’s clear that while Farmers was making plans to exit a significant number of policies out of Florida, they were playing politics, and weren’t focused on running a successful company.This is about an insurance company reducing exposure to Florida, which somehow has something to do with Bud Light giving a trans woman a beer.
“I sincerely believe that with today’s actions, Farmers Insurance is well on its way to becoming the Bud Light of insurance,” he wrote, a nod to the recent controversy when Bud Light hired a trans woman to run a single TikTok ad for the beverage, triggering a conservative backlash and boycott against the company over its support of the LGBTQ community.
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Whenever You Feel Shitty, That's Because Of Wokeness
Amazing stuff.
