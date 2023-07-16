Sunday, July 16, 2023

Where Does Meatball Ron Go For His Apology

Normal stuff.
Three former members told the Times/Herald the program veered from its original mission.

“The program got hijacked and turned into something that we were trying to stay away from: a militia,” said Brian Newhouse, a retired 20-year Navy veteran who was chosen to lead one of the State Guard’s three divisions.

The original leadership team envisioned a disaster response team of veterans and civilians with a variety of practical skills, Newhouse said. Two other former military veterans, who asked not to be named for fear of potential consequences and later quit, expressed similar concerns over a change in the State Guard’s mission.
Always a bit of a question whether ambiguity and incompetence are bugs or features of these types of things..
by Atrios at 15:00