A Play In Three Acts

The Mag Habs Maneuver:


The Charlie Savage retort:



And the quiet Haberman acknowledgment:

I actually understand what happened now.  The Trumpkins were anticipating certain things  in the indictment, Jack Smith didn't deliver, but they had already pre-briefed their favorite reporters who of course ran with it anyway.

Savage isn't a political reporter, unlike Haberman.



If only they had some editors over there!
