Comic Book Villains

One thing that regularly annoys me in movies about some Big Bad trying to TAKE OVER THE WORLD or TAKE OVER THE GALAXY or whatever is... why? Like what does it even mean to "rule the world" and why do you want to do that? I sorta get wanting to be a feudal Lord over a modest metropolis, but TAKING OVER THE UNIVERSE? Like, to what end?
And then there's that John Eastman guy from Claremont, just being like, yes, well, lets overthrow democracy and get the military to shoot anyone who disagrees, because why not?
Just comic book villain shit.