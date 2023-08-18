Friday, August 18, 2023

How My Apes Doing

Not so good!
The Sotheby's auction house has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by investors who regret buying Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs that sold for highly inflated prices during the NFT craze in 2021. A Sotheby's auction duped investors by giving the Bored Ape NFTs "an air of legitimacy... to generate investors' interest and hype around the Bored Ape brand," the class-action lawsuit claims.

The boost to Bored Ape NFT prices provided by the auction "was rooted in deception," said the lawsuit filed in US District Court for the Central District of California. It wasn't revealed at the time of the auction that the buyer was the now-disgraced FTX, the lawsuit said.
Two years of The Discourse in politics in the US is largely due to SBF spreading money and attention around to your favorite centrist dipshists.

Were they the marks, or were you?
by Atrios at 09:00