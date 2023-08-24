It Is, Actually, An HR Issue

(Mehdi also points out that Haley is of Sikh descent, which makes the obvious racist thing extra racist). And yes we all know "HR" isn't there to protect employees, it's their to protect the company, but there are still legitimate "HR Issues" within that.
As a brown-skinned American, I’d like for @nytopinion to apologize, or at the very minimum explain, why they chose to publish this person on their pages today? This is what she was tweeting tonight: pic.twitter.com/gtJlj5f7EE— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 24, 2023
Does nobody in charge there get embarrassed at all? Just appalling people.