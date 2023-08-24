Thursday, August 24, 2023

It Is, Actually, An HR Issue

Back when the NYT published the "send in the military to kill black people" opinion piece by Tom Cotton, one divide In The Building - and among journalists everywhere - was between those who didn't think it was a valid stance to ask, "how can I (especially as an African-American person) work in this institutionally racist place?" and those who did. (Mehdi also points out that Haley is of Sikh descent, which makes the obvious racist thing extra racist). And yes we all know "HR" isn't there to protect employees, it's their to protect the company, but there are still legitimate "HR Issues" within that.

Does nobody in charge there get embarrassed at all? Just appalling people.
