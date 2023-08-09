But that speculation is now moot: On Tuesday, prosecutors wrote to Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, informing him that a superseding indictment coming next week “will make clear that Mr. Bankman-Fried remains charged with conducting an illegal campaign finance scheme.” The prosecutors intend to include the allegations that tens of millions of dollars in customer deposits were used to make campaign donations as part of the wire-fraud and money-laundering charges.
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
It Is Quite Likely That Some Of Our Faves Will Be Implicated
I actually don't think much of interest will come out of the campaign finance portion of the SBF prosecution, but it is *possible* and some people might be nervous!
by Atrios at 13:30