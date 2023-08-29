It Was Right There In The Name

Corrupt "throw money at businesses" deals get covered by journalists (sometimes), but they're the type of thing that doesn't get incorporated into The Narrative by political journalists.
As another example, how many people know about the disaster that was Cuomo throwing money at Musk in New York? It was covered, of course, but it never came up during the Cuomosexual era. Cuomo's gone now, of course, but this was the case when it was relevant.
As dday wrote, Foxconn in part wasn't that notable because it was just a more absurd version of the standard economic "deal."