It's Not The Economy, Stupid

A thing Dems and Dem-aligned people spend a lot of time doing now is going out there and saying, "AKSHUALLY, THE ECONOMY IS GOOD." There's certainly a fair critique of media *coverage* of the economy, but it comes across more as yelling at the ungrateful voters who don't realize how good they have it.
Anyway, Dems love to talk about how the line is going up, how median take home pay is up SEVENTEEN DOLLARS PER WEEK (or whatever), but they should get out there and talk about how lunatic Republicans are banning books and killing women.
Because those things are pretty unpopular and, also, Republicans are banning books and killing women.
My advice to boost the fortunes of Dark Brandon. Maybe I'm wrong!