It's So Easy

It took about 2 hours for the nonsense pushers on the Right to frame the question of Trump's guilty or innocence on WHETHER HE KNOWINGLY LIED, despite Smith anticipating this and refuting it on the first page of the fucking indictment.
The Democrats often suck at the game, but man the Republicans just play on easy mode all the time.
Reminds me of the Kavanaugh confirmation, when they kept throwing nonsense defenses up until something stuck, and that something was so absurd literally no one could believe it - not even a tool like Chris Cillizza - but they ran with it anyway. You probably remember Zillow Detective.