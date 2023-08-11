“We’re about to exit this pandemic as even a sicker nation” because of virus-related heart trouble, said Washington University’s Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, who helped sound the alarm about lingering health problems. The consequences, he added, “will likely reverberate for generations.”
Heart disease has long been the top killer in the nation and the world. But in the U.S., heart-related death rates had fallen to record lows in 2019, just before the pandemic struck.
COVID-19 erased a decade of that progress, Cheng said.
Friday, August 11, 2023
Long Covid
The GET BACK TO NORMAL, YOU MASK WEARING WEIRDOS crowd got very loud about 3 weeks after the first vaccines went into arms.
by Atrios at 11:30