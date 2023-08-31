No really deep thoughts, but it will be interesting if (and it is still "if") the long sought after safe, effective weight loss drug has been found.
Weight is so conflated with health and a bizarre concept of personal virtue that such a "cheat" is going to shatter the basic view that being skinny is a reward for making good choices (instead of the realitiy of it being, to a great degree, just genetics and other issues not affecting us equally).
Safe is still a question as is, of course, the ability to pay, but...