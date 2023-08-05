I've been making the same complaint since the beginning of this very fine blog, but one reasons Dems (electeds, funders) are absolutely horrible at playing the game is they are absolutely uninterested in supporting and empowering left of center media outlets. There's a reason we hear about all the conservative media outlets constantly - Fox, Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro, Joe Rogan, etc.. etc.. - but rarely hear about "The American Prospect" unless you are a reader of the American Prospect.
Okay there are several reasons, but a big one is that one. "They" had a pretty good and successful one - Think Progress - and they killed it because it was unionized, with editorial independence from CAP, and too lefty. Too independent, in other words.
Occasionally donors step up to fund such things, but they're disasters, and the people behind them just fail upwards.