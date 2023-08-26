The Most Nightmarish HOA Ever Created

In 2017, Michael Moritz, the billionaire venture capitalist, sent a note to a potential investor about what he described as an unusual opportunity: a chance to invest in the creation of a new California city.
The site was in a corner of the San Francisco Bay Area where land was cheap. Mr. Moritz and others had dreams of transforming tens of thousands of acres into a bustling metropolis that, according to the pitch, could generate thousands of jobs and be as walkable as Paris or the West Village in New York.
Developers essentially building cities from scratch has a history, even a fairly recent one, but I suspect my guys will set out to build the West Village and, inevitably, build Irvine.
